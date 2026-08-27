Luxury hotel and golf course in Westmeath closed after norovirus outbreak

Glasson Lakehouse said it is ‘doing everything we can to look after everyone affected and are seeking alternative venues for guests’

A luxury hotel in Co Westmeath has temporarily closed after a norovirus outbreak at the venue.

Glasson Lakehouse, a four-star hotel 13km from Athlone town, closed on Wednesday following advice from the HSE.

The hotel, located beside Lough Ree, is a popular wedding venue. The golf course and spa located at the resort are also closed following the outbreak.

It is unclear when the resort will reopen, but members of the golf club received a message saying that the facilities would be closed until at least Monday.

“It is with regret that we have decided to temporarily close our premises as a precautionary measure following an outbreak of norovirus,” a statement from the hotel said.

“We notified the HSE when we became aware that some recent guests and team members exhibited symptoms.

“In consultation with the HSE, we implemented a voluntary closure and are working closely with the HSE to carry out all appropriate control measures, which we have acted on immediately.”

A spokeswoman told The Irish Times that the hotel management’s “deeply” regretted the inconvenience caused and thanked guests for their patience.

“We are doing everything we can to look after everyone affected and are seeking alternative venues for guests and events to minimise the inconvenience caused,” a statement said.

“We will continue to work closely with health authorities and will provide an update regarding our reopening as soon as possible.”

[ Norovirus: What are the symptoms and when should I go to the GP?Opens in new window ]

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

Members of the golf club received a message that the hotel and all outside facilities would be closed from 1pm on Wednesday until Monday morning due to a “major maintenance issue”.

“Obviously, this is a huge inconvenience for all to say the least, but the safety of all Glasson Lakehouse customers/members is paramount to us,” the message said.

“For the time being golf on the course and range is not permitted.”

The notice apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying members would be updated again as soon as possible.

Rooms or suites advertised on the hotel’s website for various dates in September range in price from €365 to €741 per night.