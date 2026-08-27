Police await postmortems on Irish woman and her husband found dead in hot tub in Spain

Relatives have travelled to Spain to be with the couple's children, who found the bodies. File image. Photograph: Getty

Investigators believe postmortems on an Irish woman and her husband, whose bodies were found in a Jacuzzi in a Spanish resort, are likely to help explain their deaths.

The couple’s teenage children found the bodies in the hot tub on Tuesday in a rented villa in Cullera, near the city of Valencia on Spain’s east coast.

The local civil guard had initially reported that the deceased were Irish. However, it has corrected that information and clarified their ages, saying that the woman was a 51-year-old Irish national and her husband was 48 and from New Zealand.

Homicide detectives are handling the case. However, local media have reported there were no signs of a break-in at the property and investigators have not ruled out other possible causes of the deaths, with an accident seen as a likely explanation.

At least one of the bodies was found with puncture marks on the skin, although investigators believe these could be consistent with a fall.

On Thursday night the results of the postmortems, which were being carried out in Valencia, were still pending.

“Many of the hypotheses are subject to what comes out of the autopsies,” civil guard spokesman Pablo Cea told The Irish Times.

It is understood the woman is from Monaghan. Local media reported that relatives of the couple had travelled to Spain to accompany the children, who were staying in a nearby hotel.