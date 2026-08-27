Irish man arrested in France over alleged anti-Semitic death threat to Jewish couple

An Irish man in his 60s has been arrested in Avignon, France, on suspicion of making anti-Semitic threats. Photograph: Ashley Tinker/The New York Times

An Irish man in his 60s has been arrested in France on suspicion of making anti-Semitic threats against an Australian Jewish couple in a supermarket this month.

The man was arrested in Avignon, southeast France, according to the AFP newswire, following inquiries made by the Marseilles and Avignon police investigative units.

Hate speech, including public expressions of anti-Semitism, can result in up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of €45,000 on conviction under French hate speech laws. Aggravated speech, such as death threats, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

A video of the alleged incident was posted online shortly after it is said to have taken place and has since circulated widely.

The footage appears to show the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, telling a woman: “You get the f**k away from me before I put a f**king bullet in your head.”

The video begins with the woman, whose face is not shown on camera, saying: “Paddy the Irishman just told us he’s sorry that Hitler didn’t finish the job.”

The video seems to have started after he is alleged to have said this. He is recorded responding to his alleged remark by saying: “You’re in Europe here.”

French interior minister Laurent Nuñez said: “A suspect has been arrested and will be held accountable for his actions.

“Bravo to the police for their investigation into the anti-Semitic threats and comments made against tourists this summer at a supermarket,” said Nuñez, a former police chief in Paris whose current political post is similar to that of an Irish minister for justice.

“Anti-Semitism must be fought firmly and relentlessly,” he said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

Two other French government ministers have commented on the widely circulated video of the alleged incident.

“No tourist should be confronted, threatened or discriminated against because of who they are or what they believe. Anti-Semitic acts are an affront to our values and have no place in our country,” said Serge Papin, a business minister.

“France will never accept anti-Semitism and hate. Our country is particularly committed [to this] especially since October 7th, 2023, and it will remain in place for as long as is necessary to ensure that no one ever has to endure hatred because of their origin,” added Aurore Bergé, a gender-equality minister.

“Part of the incident, which was filmed and widely shared on social media, reflects a level of violence that is both shocking and unacceptable. Such remarks, which explicitly invoke the memory of the Holocaust, cannot be trivialised or tolerated,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.