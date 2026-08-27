Ireland

Killarney experiences ‘worst flooding in a lifetime’ as further rain warnings issued

Overnight status orange rain alert for Dublin warns of potential flooding in capital

Flooding on Park Road in Killarney on Thursday. Photograph: Kerry Country Council/X
Flooding on Park Road in Killarney on Thursday. Photograph: Kerry Country Council/X
Jack White
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 23:341 MIN READ

Parts of Killarney, Co Kerry, were significantly flooded on Thursday evening following “torrential downpours”, according to Kerry County Council.

Some roads in the town were “impassable” after “significant flash flooding”, the council said on X.

Mayor of Killarney John O’Donoghue said most of the town had been hit by “the worst flooding in a lifetime”.

“The clean up job will be immense and my thoughts are with all those seeing the waters come in their doors causing huge damage to homes and businesses,” he said in a post on social media.

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The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor said council crews were doing their “utmost in difficult circumstances to quell the tide”.

He said, “thankfully”, water seemed to be receding from parts of the town.

“I realise many other places are still submerged,” he said.

Separately, a status orange rain warning was issued for Dublin, warning of spells of “very heavy rain” and potential flooding.

The alert, issued late on Thursday night, remained in place until 3am on Friday and warned of “very difficult travelling conditions”.

Met Éireann also extended a previously issued status yellow rain warning to include counties Kildare and Dublin.

The alert, which includes counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, warned of heavy rain with a possibility of thunderstorms and potential localised flooding.

It was extended to last until 6am on Friday.

Some areas of Dublin were flooded on Thursday night, including parts of Cabra in Dublin 7.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times