Residents object to plan to turn former hardware store on Baggot Street into pub

Plans have been submitted to turn number 21 Baggot Street Upper in Dublin 4 into a pub and apartments.

Plans for a new gastro-pub for Baggot Street Upper in Dublin 4 would represent a further significant step in converting the area into a strip of cafes, bars and eateries catering for office workers rather than the local community. a residents group has warned in an objection to the planning application.

The Upper Leeson Street Area Residents’ Association (ULSARA) is objecting to plans by Tom Doone to convert a vacant retail unit into a gastro pub on the ground floor, with three residential units on the upper floors at 21 Baggot Street Upper at Dublin 4, which was formerly a Weirs hardware store.

In a planning report lodged with the application, Manahan Planners states that the proposal “will bring a currently vacant protected structure back into viable, active use, thereby securing its long-term conservation and maintenance”.

The Manahan planning report states that the proposal “will contribute positively to the evening economy by providing a food-led hospitality offering that promotes responsible consumption, while at the same time maintaining and enhancing residential amenity”.

In its objection, ULSARA states that in considering the proposal to turn the property into a gastropub “we would recall that this premises was formerly a Weirs hardware store – a highly valued local resource”.

ULSARA state that there were 28 ground floor retail outlets trading on the street, of which 17 are already hospitality outlets - 11 are restaurants or fast food restaurants, three are pubs and three are coffee shops.

“We are strongly opposed to the development of a gastro pub at the site, which would result in more than two thirds of the ground floor retail premises on Upper Baggot Street devoted to the hospitality sector. Leaving only a paucity of commercial outlets to serve the other needs of the community,” Simon Nugent states on behalf of ULSARA.

The Pembroke Road Residents Association and the Upper Baggot Street Traders Association (UBSTA) have also raised concerns.

In its submission, Michael Quinn on behalf of UBSTA states that “we wish to register strong concerns regarding the risk of over-concentration of hospitality and licensed premises in this immediate vicinity, and the subsequent negative impact this could have on the vitality, viability, and balanced mix of uses in our neighbourhood”.

On behalf of the Pembroke Road Association, Susan McCarrick asks for the planning application to be refused “having regard to the likely impacts on local amenity and the cumulative effect of additional licensed activity combined with food, in an area that is already more than well served”.