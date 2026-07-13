Sam ‌Neill, Irish-New Zealand actor, dies aged 78

Sam Neill, the versatile New Zealand actor whose career spanned Oscar winners and blockbusters such as The Piano and Jurassic Park, has died aged 78.

The actor’s death was announced on Monday in a statement shared on his Instagram account.

No cause of death was given, but Neill - who was born in Omagh, Co Tyrone, had only recently revealed he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2022.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

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Neill was born Nigel John Dermot Neill in 1947 in Omagh to an English mother, and a New Zealander father who was serving in the British army.

The Neills moved to New Zealand in 1954.

He took the name Sam when he was 12 because there were several Nigels at his school, and: “I found I moved more easily in the world as a Sam. Nigel is an awkward fit in most circumstances. Imagine being a movie actor called Nigel Neill.”

Neill attended school and university in Christchurch, but didn’t settle on acting until after he failed a “catastrophic” year of studying law. He began appearing in Canterbury University productions, and moved to Wellington to join the Downstage Theatre as a professional actor, where he was paid $35 a week and any leftover food from the kitchen from meals served to the audience before the show.

After some small roles on local television, his breakout role was in the 1977 film Sleeping Dogs, the first New Zealand film to open in the US. Soon after that he landed a leading role in My Brilliant Career (1979); played the son of the devil in Omen III (1981); appeared in Andrzej Żuławski‘s cult film Possession (1981); in the 1988 biopic Evil Angels (also known as A Cry in the Dark), as Lindy Chamberlain’s husband Michael opposite Meryl Streep; and in The Hunt for Red October (1990). His role in Ivanhoe (1982) made Neill a big name in Sweden, where the film has aired on TV every New Year’s Day for 40 years.

Neill came to widespread international attention in 1993 with two performances: as New Zealand settler Alisdair Stewart in Jane Campion’s Oscar-winner The Piano; and as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, a role originally offered to Harrison Ford. Neill played Alan Grant again in sequels Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

Neill shaped a career playing memorable romantic leads and charistmatic villains. He had more than 150 credits over five decades, including Dead Calm, The Jungle Book, In the Mouth of Madness, Event Horizon, Bicentennial Man, The Dish and Peter Rabbit. He was one of the leading candidates to succeed Roger Moore as James Bond and did a screen-test in 1986, but lost out to Timothy Dalton.

In 2016 he starred in Taika Waititi’s breakout hit Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which led to small cameos in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Sam Neill in Jurassic Park

Neill also worked in television, playing the corrupt Maj Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, The Twelve, The Tudors, and episodes of The Simpsons and Rick and Morty. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of spy Sidney Reilly in the 1983 mini-series Reilly, Ace of Spies.

Neill lived on a farm and winery called Two Paddocks, in the Central Otago wine region. He described it as “a ridiculously time- and money-consuming business. I would not do it if it was not so satisfying and fun, and it gets me pissed once in a while.” He named his farm animals after his colleagues, including Laura Dern (chicken), Kylie Minogue (duck) and Helena Bonham Carter (cow).

In 2023, Neill revealed in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You About This? that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for a year after being diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. By the time his book was published his cancer was in remission, but he underwent monthly chemotherapy for the rest of his life, having signed a contract with the drug company that if he was still alive after four months, the treatment would be free.

“I’m not afraid to die,” he said in 2023, “but it would annoy me. Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”

He said he “dreaded” any prospect of retirement. “Some of it is to do with coming from a little place, the most obscure place in the world, as far from anything as you could get, and being asked to do something with an international dimension. How immensely seductive is that?”

Neill was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British empire in 1991 for his services to acting and a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DCNZM) in 2007. Years later, after a change to New Zealand’s honours system allowed recipients to convert the DCNZM into a knighthood, Neill accepted a knighthood and gained the title sir in 2022.

Neill jokingly described his family life as “somewhat haphazard” due to his career. He is survived by his four children and six grandchildren. His children are Andrew, who was placed for adoption when Neill was in his early twenties but reunited with his father in 1994; Tim, his son with actor Lisa Harrow; Elena, his daughter with makeup artist Noriko Watanabe; and Maiko, Watanabe’s daughter from her first marriage, who Neill adopted. - Guardian