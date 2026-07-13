US ends latest round of air strikes on Iran as dispute on Hormuz status continues

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

The US military said on Monday it ended its latest wave of strikes targeting Iran, insisting that Tehran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military’s Central Command said in a statement that it hit air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

It said it used fighter jets, ships, aerial drones and naval drones for the first time.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,” Central Command said. “Iran does not control it.”

It added: “US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary declarations.”

Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens for a second time on Monday as Iran retaliated over the strikes from the US.

The warning urged the public to seek shelter in the island kingdom, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties in the attacks on Monday morning.

Jordan said on Monday it had shot down four missiles launched by Iran, making the announcement on its state-run Petra news agency.

“The incident resulted in zero casualties or material damage,” Petra said, quoting the Jordanian military.

Iranian state media acknowledged the latest attacks on its soil early on Monday, describing explosions in several locations with at least one person being killed.

The US military’s Central Command described its forces as hitting dozens of sites in the strikes, including air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

It also underlined the main point of contention now threatening to reignite the Iran war – who controls the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas once passed.

Iranian attacks on Sunday stretched Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and even Oman – whose territorial waters with Iran make up the strait.

Iran and the US are nearly at the midway point of the 60-day period of an interim deal, which was supposed to set up talks for a permanent end to the war.

Instead, it has devolved into a series of attacks over the strait and its future, worrying world leaders the Iran war could resume.

“A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences,” United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said in a statement. – AP