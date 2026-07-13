Business

Musgrave sells SuperValu store in south Dublin to the Pettit family

Pettit’s SuperValu operates seven stores, mostly in the south-east

The SuperValu store in Knocklyon, Dublin, which has been sold by Musgrave to the Pettit group, one of its biggest franchisees. Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
The SuperValu store in Knocklyon, Dublin, which has been sold by Musgrave to the Pettit group, one of its biggest franchisees. Photograph: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
Ian Curran
Mon Jul 13 2026 - 15:152 MIN READ

Musgrave Group has sold its SuperValu store at Knocklyon Shopping Centre in south Dublin to one of the chain’s biggest franchise operators.

Pettit’s SuperValu, which operates five locations in the southeast of the country and one in Bray, Co Wicklow, has acquired the premises for an undisclosed sum. This will be its first outlet in Dublin.

Musgrave Group originally acquired the location as part of its 2011 takeover of Superquinn.

“SuperValu Knocklyon is a great store, with a fantastic team and a loyal customer base at the heart of a vibrant local community,” said Cormac Pettit, owner of Pettit’s SuperValu.

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“We are delighted to welcome the team in Knocklyon to the Pettitt’s SuperValu family and look forward to working alongside them in the many years ahead.”

Musgrave records €133m profit and rise in turnover in ‘face of market pressure’ ]

The Pettit family opened their first shop on Main Street in Wexford Town in 1946.

The family business began operating under the SuperValu brand in 2006, most recently opening a store in Bray, Co Wicklow in 2021.

Meanwhile, Musgrave earned €133 million profit last year as the retail and wholesale group boosted investment across its businesses, according to its most recent annual report.

Turnover grew 5.4 per cent to €5.5 billion last year, from €5.2 billion in 2024, aided by new store openings and acquisitions, which included Delifresh in Britain, according to the results published last month.

Operating profit increased to €132.8 million in 2025 from €130.5 million, while profit before tax and once-off costs was flat at €133 million.

Chief executive Noel Keeley said in the annual report that this was the first phase of an ongoing investment programme aimed at strengthening the business.

Keeley said Musgrave delivered a strong performance last year in the face of ongoing market pressure, investing in its “brands, infrastructure, technology and capabilities”, he said.

“While inflationary pressures and rising operating costs continue to present challenges, we remain focused on delivering value for customers, supporting our retail partners and investing responsibly for the long term,” he said.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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