Upper Baggot Street home of Weirs gift and DIY store seeks €2.5m

Number 21 Upper Baggot Street, known to generations of Dubliners and visitors to the capital alike as the home of Weirs Home, Gift and DIY store, is being put up for sale following a decision by the owners to relocate the business.

The much-loved store’s premises, having served the needs since the early 1970s of customers looking to get a key cut, a hardware item or a last-minute gift, is being offered to the market with the benefit of vacant possession by agent TWM at a guide price of €2.5 million.

Number 21 comprises a four-storey over-basement midterrace Georgian building that extends to 6,133sq ft (570sq m) and is currently in retail use on the ground floor with offices located on the floors above.

The ground floor retail space is the largest floor plate of the property and extends to 2,346sq ft (218sq m). Its layout provides flexibility for multiple retail offerings. There is a large basement which is in storage use and extends to 2,206sq ft (205sq m) with a service lift, which provides access between the two floors.

An architect’s feasibility study has been carried out that indicates there is the possibility to construct five new apartments to the rear fronting on to Fleming Place and to renovate the upper floors overlooking Upper Baggot Street to provide a further three units (subject to planning permission).

Upper Baggot Street is a busy retail thoroughfare providing access from St Stephen’s Green to Ballsbridge. The immediate area is home to a wide selection of hotels, cafes, bars, and restaurants, as well as numerous big employers including the Department of Health, Amazon, LinkedIn and Bank of Ireland. The area is well served by public transport, with Grand Canal Dock Dart Station, the Luas Green Line at Charlemont and numerous Dublin Bus routes all within a short walk.

Willie Norse of TWM says: “21 Upper Baggot Street represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a quality mixed-use property in one of the city’s most sought-after locations. We believe this property will be of significant interest to investors, owner-occupiers and developers alike.”