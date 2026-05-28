Dip in retail activity in April with decreases in spending on clothing and electrical goods

Retail sales down by 0.2 per cent in April, new data shows

Retail sales fell in April, in part due to declines in clothing and electrical goods sales.

The volume of retail sales dipped by 0.2 per cent in April when compared with the previous month, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Sales volumes were down by 0.5 per cent from April 2025.

Sales volumes were dragged down by a dip in the amount spent on clothing (- 2.9 per cent), department stores (- 2.0 per cent), and electrical goods (- 2.0 per cent) when compared with the previous month.

These figures reflected broader spending patterns, with annual declines in spending on clothing and department stores over the last 12 months at 7.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.

The value of fuel sales was marginally down by 0.5 per cent since March, suggesting a slight ease from the surge of fuel prices by 7.7 per cent recorded against the backdrop of the global energy price shock caused by the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

However, fuel prices were still up by 10.6 per cent from April last year, with the volume of fuel sales only falling by 2.6 per cent over the past year.

Tommy Allen, a statistician in the enterprise statistics division of the CSO said “fuel shortages experienced across the country in April 2026, along with reductions in fuel excise duty, likely contributed to the short-term decreases in value and volume, while the annual value increase remains high”.

“The continued divergence of value and volume reflects the inflation currently being experienced in the sector,” he added.

April did see increased spending in books, newspapers and stationery (+ 4.6 per cent), food, beverages, and tobacco (+3.9 per cent) and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (+3.6 per cent).

More to come …