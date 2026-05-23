Plan for 583 apartments in Walkinstown wins backing of An Coimisiún Pleanála

An appeal against plans for 583 apartments in Walkinstown has been rejected by An Coimisiún Pleanála. Photograph: iStock

Plans for 583 apartments in Walkinstown can proceed after An Coimisiún Pleanála rejected an appeal from a nearby waste facility to block the development.

KeyWaste Ltd, since renamed KeyGreen Ltd, which operates a 24-hour waste facility in Greenhills Industrial Estate next to the site, was concerned that complaints from future residents over noise and smells could see restrictions placed on its operations.

Planning permission was originally granted to Steeplefield Ltd by South Dublin County Council for a large-scale residential development in December 2025.

The site is currently occupied by a former Chadwicks builders merchant premises – a two-storey office building and nine warehouse buildings, all of which will be demolished.

KeyWaste raised concerns that “the siting of a new residential block in such close proximity to a busy 24-hour waste facility will result in unwarranted complaints from residents that have the potential to jeopardise the operations of the facility”. It specifically raised the potential for conflict over noise and odour coming from its plant.

In its decision, An Coimisiún Pleanála noted KeyWaste’s concerns regarding the “inappropriate juxtaposition of sensitive residential uses and an established 24-hour waste facility”. However, it decided the proposed development had been “suitably designed and mitigated to avoid any unacceptable impacts for future residents or any associated impacts on the operation of the KeyWaste facility”.

The site off Greenhills Road will accommodate 288 one-bed apartments, 238 two-bed apartments, and 57 three-bed apartments in four blocks ranging from five to 11 storeys in height.

The development will also include space for a childcare facility and seven ground-floor commercial units. It will have car parking for 267 vehicles and 1,269 bicycles.

Joe Bergin, chief executive of Elkstone, the private market investment firm financially backing Steeplefield Ltd, said it was “pleased to have approval for 583 new apartments bringing much-needed supply to Dublin and helping ease pressure on renters and buyers”.

“Elkstone’s focus is to bridge capital and delivery across Ireland’s housing and innovation markets,” Bergin added.

A second company operating close to the Chadwicks site – concrete pumping business Ravensburg Unlimited – also filed an appeal against the Steeplefield plan but subsequently withdrew its objection earlier this year.