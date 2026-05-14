Dalata opens Maldron Hotel Croke Park

Hotel group Dalata has opened its latest Maldron property, with the Maldron Hotel Croke Park officially opening its doors.

The property, which has created 80 jobs, is the company’s 21st hotel in Dublin, and expands the Maldron brand’s presence in Ireland. It brings to 27 the number of hotels operated by the brand in Ireland and the UK.

The hotel is located directly opposite Croke Park Stadium at the junction of Clonliffe Road and Jones’ Road, and offers 200 guest rooms, four meeting rooms, a bar and a restaurant.

The 200-guestroom property is Dalata’s 21st hotel in Dublin and features four meeting rooms, a fitness suite, bar and restaurant.

The hotel has a range of environmental features including green roofs, air‑source heat pumps and EV charging points, with its red‑brick façade designed to complement the surrounding environment.

“Dublin remains an exceptionally strong and attractive hotel market, underpinned by continued economic growth, rising employment and growing business and leisure visitor numbers,” said Dermot Crowley, chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group. “The addition of this hotel represents another important step in Dalata’s continued growth journey, as we invest in high‑quality assets in key strategic markets."

The opening coincides with the start of the GAA Championship, with Dalata sponsoring the under-20 Football Championship.

“Dalata has become an important partner to the GAA through its support of the Under-20 Football Championship and its commitment to recognising the role that young players, volunteers and communities play in the future of our games,” Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA said.

“The opening of Maldron Hotel Croke Park, in such an iconic location, is another important milestone in that relationship.”

Dalata’s development partners on the project were McAleer & Rushe, which also worked on the Croke Park Hotel for the GAA 20 years ago.