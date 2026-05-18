Leinster v Bordeaux Bègles: TV details, kick-off times and team news for Champions Cup final

Who is playing, when and where?

The Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals are both on in the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao this weekend, with two Irish teams involved. First of all, Ulster will play Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final at 8pm on Friday night. Then on Saturday, Leinster will play defending champions Bordeaux Bègles, kick-off is at 2.45pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch both finals exclusively on Premier Sports. Coverage starts from 7pm on Friday for Ulster’s clash, while it’s from 1.45pm on Saturday for Leinster’s game.

How did both teams get to the Champions Cup final?

Bordeaux topped their pool with four wins out of four, setting up three home games for the final where they beat Leicester Tigers (64-14), Toulouse (30-15) and Bath (38-26). Leinster also topped their pool before beating Edinburgh (49-31), Sale Sharks (43-13) and Toulon (29-25), all at home too.

Ulster and Montpellier also both topped their pools, even if Ulster were beaten by Cardiff in that phase, Richie Murphy’s side then winning against the Ospreys (28-24), La Rochelle (41-24) and Exeter Chiefs (29-12). Montpellier beat Perpignan (53-13), Connacht (45-22) and Dragons (18-12). Both teams had all their knockouts on their own turf, showing the importance of home advantage in both competitions.

Are there any tickets left?

There are a select few tickets still available for the Challenge Cup final, with tickets ranging from €35 to €65 depending on the seat. All general sale tickets for the Champions Cup final have sold out.

What is the team news?

The teams will be updated here when they are announced later in the week.

Ulster appear to be heading to northern Spain without Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale, and the pair will join Stuart McCloskey and the suspended skipper Iain Henderson in not making the cut.

On the Leinster front, Tommy O’Brien is their main injury concern. The winger was a late withdrawal from the team to play the Ospreys on Saturday and was replaced by James Lowe in the starting line-up.

Lowe, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, Alex Usanov and Jack Conan came through the match with no adverse reaction to pre-existing injuries and issues. Harry Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park were withdrawn at half-time.

What are the Irish teams chances of winning?

Leinster have got to this stage plenty of times before against French opposition and fallen just short, losing narrowly to La Rochelle twice and Toulouse after extra time from 2022 to 2024. With that brings plenty of scar tissue, but also an extra motivation to right the wrongs of the past. Leinster would have been circling this game since the start of the season, but they come up against a formidable outfit in Bordeaux.

Bordeaux’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The French side have the free-scoring Louis Bielle-Biarrey, arguably the best winger in the world, as well as a host of top French internationals like Yoram Moefana, Matthieu Jalibert and Damian Penaud. Leinster are 9/4 to win for a reason, but it is not beyond their capability if they perform in pressure moments.

Ulster have an even more difficult task against Montpellier, who are second in France’s Top 14, and are 23/10 to win. The French side have a particularly strong pack, with young number eight Lenni Nouchi one to watch. Ulster have the extra motivation of needing to win to secure Champions Cup qualification for next season, having fallen out of the top eight of the URC on the final day.

Who will referee the matches?

Two English referees will take charge of the matches, Karl Dickson will referee Leinster against Bordeaux, while Matthew Carley will referee Montpellier against Ulster.