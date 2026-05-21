Is the tech jobs apocalypse here?

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Big Tech played a huge role in the recovery of the Irish economy in the years after the 2008 economic crash, but it seems the good times are absolutely over now. Meta is cutting about 20 per cent of its remaining staff in its latest round of job losses here. That’s well ahead of the 10 per cent of jobs the company is cutting globally. Ciara O’Brien and Ian Curran have the details, while Ciara also asks the question now on everyone’s minds: what will happen next?

Why are rents skyrocketing? Colin Gleeson answers a question that is on the minds of many, many people in the country these days.

Pay transparency is on the whole healthy. So why are some employers stalling on an EU directive on the matter? Margaret E Ward looks at the issue in World of Work.

There has been lots of talk about setting up guardrails to govern artificial intelligence, but in practice how effective are such rules? As this week’s tech feature shows, the answer is not very effective at all.

How can an American move to Ireland for a portion of the year? What are the rules involved and are there many hoops to jump through? This week’s Ask The Lawyer column looks at a question that appears to be becoming more common.

Cantillon assesses the legacy of Nama as it prepares to be wound down, while also analysing what it means for AIB and Bank of Ireland to join an EU wide private-sector stable coin project.

The Irish travel technology company CarTrawler has been acquired by US digital travel group Expedia. CarTrawler has been majority owned by British private-equity group TowerBrook Capital since May 2020 after it invested €100 million in the Irish business, which had been struggling to trade amid Covid lockdown restrictions on the travel trade globally. Colin Gleeson reports.

Are you afraid of needles? If you are, Olive Keogh spoke to a startup that may have a solution for you in this week’s New Innovator.

Colin also reports that Eir saw profits dip 45 per cent in the first quarter as its cost of finance doubled. A trading update covering the first three months of the year, published on Wednesday, shows the group, which provides fixed line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland, made a profit of €16 million for the period, down from €29 million last year.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) earned €78 million profit in 2025, ahead of its likely winding up this year. The agency, set up in 2009 to take in bad loans from Irish banks during the financial crisis, generated €180 million cash last year, bringing the total since it was founded to €48.5 billion. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Good news for those fearing AI will take their jobs, especially if they are accountants. Artificial intelligence will reinforce, rather than diminish, the role accountants play in the economy, an industry group says. Conor Healy reports.

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