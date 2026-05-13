Bank of Ireland ‘discourteous’ to Supreme Court

Bank of Ireland was discourteous and imprudent by failing to tell the Supreme Court that it had sold a €200,000 loan at the centre of an appeal, according to Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bank of Ireland was discourteous and imprudent by failing to tell the Supreme Court that it had sold a €200,000 loan at the centre of an appeal, according to Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Brian Murray of Killybegs, Co Donegal that he repay €132,355 to Bank of Ireland against a €200,000 loan secured on their home given to his wife Attracta Murray.

However, Bank of Ireland was “both discourteous and imprudent” not to tell the State’s highest court that it had agreed to sell the Murrays’ loan to Pepper Finance two days before a hearing relating to the appeal on December 5th 2024, O’Donnell’s ruling states.

The bank was discourteous as it failed to tell the court of a deal affecting the loan and which could have affected the appeal, the Chief Justice says.

Bank of Ireland ought to have anticipated that the court would want to be told of the transaction, and to have ensured that Murray was informed, so he could make any submissions that he considered appropriate, his ruling adds.

The lender was imprudent as it could have avoided extra “elaborate” proceedings had it told the Supreme Court of the sale, O’Donnell notes, saying it might be reasonable the costs to reflect this.

However, he disagrees with Murray’s claim that Bank of Ireland was reckless and guilty of abuse of process.

Details of the bank’s sale of the loan to Pepper only emerged last year after the Supreme Court had heard Murray’s appeal and upheld lower courts’ findings that he had to repay €132,355 of the original loan amount.

His lawyers asked the court to revisit this finding in light of the sale and Bank of Ireland’s failure to inform either the bank or Murray.