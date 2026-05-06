Legal spending by Office of the Planning Regulator jumped 46% last year

The OPR is lead by chief executive Niall Cussen. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The spend on legal costs on legal proceedings involving State planning watchdog, the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) increased by 46 per cent to almost €700,000 last year.

The OPR’s 2025 financial statements show its legal spending increased €481,634 to €696,253.

A note attached to the statements indicates jump was due to an “increase in legal costs due to a number of Judicial Review proceedings being heard in 2025 and associated cost orders”.

The OPR has also made a €250,000 provision in 2025 concerning legal costs bringing its overall provision to €440,000 at year end.

A note states that the OPR was a notice party in a judicial review against the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in respect of which cost provision has been made in consultation with the OPR’s legal advisers.

The note states that one judicial review concluded in 2022 and two in 2025.

The note adds that during 2024, judicial review proceedings were initiated against An Coimisiún Pleanála and the OPR.

Numbers employed at the OPR last year decreased by one from 46 to 45 and staff costs rose from €3.17 million to €3.87 million.

The remuneration for chief executive, Niall Cussen increased from €174,515 to €186,794.

The OPR is responsible for assessment of all local authority and regional assembly forward planning, including zoning decisions.

The cost of the OPR last year increased from €4.48 million to €5.67 million and the largest cost was staff costs totalling €3.87 million.

The amount received in State funding last year increased from €4.6 million to €5.96 million and the higher State funding resulted in the OPR’s end of year surplus doubling from €147,796 to €296,490.