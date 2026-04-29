Oracle to shed 150 jobs in Ireland as it grapples with AI cash crunch

Oracle has told the Government that it plans to axe some 150 Irish jobs. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters

Oracle has told the Government that it plans to axe some 150 Irish jobs, around 15 per cent of its workforce in the Republic, part of a global programme of cuts reported upon in March as the software group deals with a cash crunch related to artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

The Irish Times understands Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has received a collective redundancy notification from the group, which employs some 1,000 people in the Republic.

Oracle, which has been approached for comment, is understood to have begun the statutory 30-day consultation period with staff affected by the announcement on Wednesday.

Some 150 jobs are expected to go, with the cuts largely concentrated among engineering and technical roles, although some sales, consulting, finance and administration roles are also understood to be in the firing line.

Once confirmed, the cuts are likely to be implemented in the summer, it is understood.

The Department of Enterprise and the minister have also been approached for comment.

[ Profits jump 80% at Oracle as it starts global redundancy programmeOpens in new window ]

Oracle, which has offices in Dublin and Galway, has embarked on a large-scale programme of data centre building as it looks to bulk up its cloud computing unit with a focus on AI.

It intends to become a viable competitor to market leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

Citing people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported in March that the Larry Ellison-led group was planning to shed jobs in areas of the business that it expects AI to make redundant.

The reductions being planned are expected to be wider-reaching than the company’s typical rolling job cuts, according to the people cited by Bloomberg.

Oracle’s share price has fallen by some 15 per cent so far in 2026, and the reductions are also aimed at reassuring investors that its bet on AI infrastructure will pay off.

The Irish Times reported earlier this month that pretax profits at the group’s main Irish entity jumped by almost 80 per cent to €864.3 million in the year to the end of May last.

Turnover at the Oracle EMEA Ltd, which manufactures and sells computer hardware, software products, and cloud services for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market, was €11.9 billion, up from €9.5 billion in the previous year.

The company paid dividends of just under €1.1 billion – or €415 per share – to its immediate parent in the group, Oracle EMEA Holdings Limited. That was more than three times the €137 per share – or €359 million – it paid in 2024.