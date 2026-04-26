Dublin’s southwest inner city needs targeted investment

Members of the Sporting Liberties umbrella group, which is campaigning to equip Dublin 8 with better sports facilities. Photograph: Alan Betson

We’ve known for some time that Dublin’s southwest inner city suffers from high rates of deprivation, but a new report this week highlighted just how badly the area performs in some of these key metrics and why it urgently needs to be the focus of Government investment.

The report by Trinity College economist Barra Roantree indicated that crime rates and drug deaths in the area are twice the national average.

It also highlighted the limited educational facilities and how this underpins a negative loop in terms of disadvantage and educational achievement.

The report noted that fewer than four in 10 children go to secondary school in their own area, the lowest of any electoral area in Dublin or any urban area in the State, while third-level progression rates were less than half the national average – with 36 per cent of students who sat the Leaving Certificate in 2024 going on to third level.

This was less than half the progression rate for Dublin (81 per cent) or the State overall (80 per cent).

“Raising progression rates to the national average would result in more than €3 million in extra lifetime earnings and €1.8 million in extra tax revenues for the 2024 cohort of Leaving Certificate students alone,” it said.

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The findings were timely as this week the Government announced the appointment of former civil servant Robert Watt to head a special purpose vehicle to improve security, transport and living conditions in Dublin’s inner city on foot of recommendations from the Dublin City Taskforce, established in the wake of the riots in November 2023.

Roantree suggested part of the solution for Dublin’s southwest could be “additional targeted investment” in the area, modelled on the North-East Inner City initiative, which provides funding of €8 million per year for the area.

One thing is clear: this area needs funding and targeted policy measures.