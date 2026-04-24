Aer Lingus Regional operator stalls summer flights launch

Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines blames maintenance delays for the stalled launch of its summer schedule

Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines has delayed the launch of its peak summer flying schedule on the back of maintenance issues, it has emerged.

Emerald flies routes mainly between Ireland and Britain under the Aer Lingus flag in a contract begun in 2023.

Management told pilots recently the airline has stalled the launch of its summer schedule until the end of this month or early May from the end of March, as originally planned.

Emerald said it blamed a delay in getting components from aircraft manufacturer ATR needed for repairs identified during maintenance checks.

An internal memo states the airline should resolve the problem in weeks.

“At present we do not have any plans to take capacity out over the summer months because of the ongoing fuel crisis,” it states.

French manufacturer ATR produces the turboprop aircraft used by Emerald on the Aer Lingus Regional services.

Emerald did not comment. News of the delay to its summer schedule follows confirmation this week that Aer Lingus has dropped 430 flights through the peak season, blaming maintenance holdups among other reasons.

Jet fuel supplies remain under pressure globally with the Strait of Hormuz closed as a consequence of the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

[ About 23,000 Aer Lingus passengers to face flight disruptionOpens in new window ]

US president Donald Trump has extended a ceasefire that ended this week, but the vital shipping lane remains shut.

The European Commission announced measures to ease pressure in the bloc this week, including asking member states to hold stocks and redistribute them as needed.

Industry body Airlines for Europe, whose members include Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group, welcomed the initiative.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have hedged a large proportion of their fuel needs for this year, so far shielding customers from extra charges stemming from soaring oil prices.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has acknowledged that a continuation of the Middle East conflict to the end of this month could hit fuel supplies.

Europe imports about 40 per cent of its jet fuel, with half of that shipped through Hormuz.