Profits rise at Vogue Williams business

The media firm owned by presenter and influencer Vogue Williams posted profits after tax of almost €700,000 last year.

New accounts filed by the Dubliner’s Howth Media Ltd at Companies House in the UK show accumulated profits increased by £596,957 (€689,263) to £3.25 million in the 12 months to the end of July.

The accounts show that the firm advanced an interest free £2 million loan to Ms Williams during the year and a note states that the loan has been repaid in full by April 22nd.

The loan helped reduce the firm’s cash funds from £3.2 million at the start of the financial year to £1.4 million at the end of July.

The firm also made an investment during the year with a book value of £505,648.

A note attached to the accounts states that revenue comprises podcast fees, brand ambassador fees and TV appearance fees.

The podcaster’s profile increased in the UK last year when she appeared on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

The accounts signed off by Williams this week show the firm declared no dividend last year after paying out a dividend of £539,015 a year ago.

Williams is able to leverage the likes of her big Instagram following of 1.2 million followers with well known brands for lucrative ambassador deals.

She appeared as Grand Marshal for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

The surge in profits for the firm come after Williams’s and Joanne McNally’s My Therapist Ghosted Me! becoming one of the hottest tickets in live entertainment with sold out shows across the globe

The two launched their podcast in April 2021 and it now reaches 3.5 million listeners per month.