Vogue Williams revealed as grand marshal of 2026 Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade

Irish presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams has been announced as the grand marshal for the 2026 national St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.

Williams described the announcement as “a real honour”.

“Growing up in Dublin, St Patrick’s Day has always been a special time for me and leading the parade through the city is something I’ve always dreamed of,” the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host said.

“I’m delighted with the theme of roots this year, as I will talk up my home country and what I love about being Irish any time I get the chance. It’s going to be such an incredible day of celebration.”

Speaking at the announcement, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said: “Vogue represents a modern Ireland – confident, creative and outward-looking – while remaining deeply connected to home”.

St Patrick’s Festival artistic director, Aoife Carry said that they were “thrilled” to announce the media personality as grand marshal.

She described Williams as “a figure who embodies the spirit of contemporary Ireland and brings an infectious energy, warmth and authenticity to this role”.

The national St Patrick’s Day parade begins at noon on March 17th in Dublin city centre, running from Parnell Square in the north of the city, down O’Connell Street, over O’Connell Bridge and through the south side of the city, ending at the Cuffe Street/Kevin Street junction.

The parade will feature 12 large-scale floats from independent parade companies and 3,000-plus participants, including eight American marching bands from Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Mississippi, Indiana and Texas.

No tickets are required to attend the parade, but there are a limited number of tickets available to purchase for grandstand seats along the route priced from €125 to €160. Tickets are available here.