Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they are expecting fourth child

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews at the Baftas earlier this year. Photograph: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Vogue Williams and her husband, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, have announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.

The 40-year-old former Heart presenter posted a picture of herself with Matthews pushing their stomachs together in beach attire, which showed her baby bump, on Instagram.

The post, which was shared with former Made In Chelsea star Matthews, read: “Baby number four incoming.”

Matthews added on his story: “We’ve got some news.”

Williams and Matthews currently have three children together in Gigi, Theodore and Otto, who also featured in a further picture on the post, with another showing Matthews with his hand on Williams’ stomach.

The couple were congratulated by a number of celebrity friends including former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, TV presenter Jamie Laing, former This Morning host Ruth Langsford and former MasterChef presenter John Torode.

The couple were married in June 2018 after they met the previous year during filming for Channel 4 programme The Jump.

It comes after Williams was a late entry into last year’s edition of ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, alongside Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, with the series eventually being won by YouTuber Angryginge.

She also won the celebrity version of Gladiators last year, beating boxing star Nicola Adams in the final.

Last year Matthews launched a podcast “exploring human potential” called Untapped, having taken on a number of endurance challenges for charity, including setting a world record by running 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian desert in 2024. – PA