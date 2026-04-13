Card spending in service stations up as fuel prices soar – AIB

AIB customers spent 9 per cent more in service stations last month than they did in March last year. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Spending by AIB card customers increased by 7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March, with service station transactions also rising year-on-year amid fuel price rises and a “turbulent” start to 2026 for consumers.

AIB customers spent 9 per cent more in service stations last month than they did in March last year, while the euro value of electric vehicle (EV) charging spending increased by 59 per cent, the bank said in its latest spending trends report.

There were reports of queues at service stations in parts of the country in March as the US-Israeli war in Iran heated up, sending global oil prices skyrocketing.

Panic buying, coupled with the protests at fuel terminals over the past week, has left many service stations without petrol or diesel, a situation that the industry has said could take about 10 days to return to normal.

Utility bill spending also increased 14 per cent in euro value terms over the 12 months to the end of March, AIB said, as home energy costs climbed.

“Irish consumers have experienced a turbulent start to the year, with utility, service station, and EV spending increasing,” said Adrian Moynihan, head of consumer at AIB.

“However, we can also see resilience in the economy as entertainment and leisure spend continues to grow.”

Spending on entertainment “performed strongly”, AIB said, rising 9 per cent from March 2025, with ticket sales up by 5 per cent over the same period.

“The best day for event tickets in the first quarter of the year was Wednesday, March 18th, when Olivia Dean fans were able to get the tickets they needed for her two Marlay Park concerts,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, spending on second-hand fashion surged by some 287 per cent from March 2025 to the end of last month.