Latest exchequer returns show State spending outstrips income by €200m

Workers paid almost €9 billion in income tax in the first three months of the year. Photograph: iStock

Taxes on workers and consumers boosted Government finances in the first three months of the year, but contributions to pension and infrastructure funds left it with a €200 million deficit, new figures show.

Government revenues hit €29.4 billion in the three months to the end of March, aided by almost €9 billion income tax collected from workers, according to exchequer returns published on Tuesday.

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Spending hit €29.6 billion, which included €1.6 billion transferred to the Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

The Government established both funds in 2024 to provide for future demands on State finances, including pensions, and environmental and infrastructure projects.

The returns, detailing Government income and spending in the first quarter of the year, show that the State collected €22.6 billion from taxpayers, €700 million or 3.4 per cent more than during the same period in 2025.

Non-tax revenue of €6.8 billion increased this to €29.4 billion, the returns show.

Workers paid €8.7 billion in income tax in the first three months of 2026, €500 million or 6.1 per cent more than during the same quarter last year.

VAT, paid by consumers on goods and services that they buy, reached €8 billion in the first quarter, €400 million or 5.3 per cent more than in the same period in 2025.

Excise duties dipped €18 million to €1.5 billion in the first three months of the year. Government cut excise on diesel and petrol in response to the crisis, but the returns do not state if this had any impact by the end of last month.

Corporation tax paid by companies on their profits fell €100 million to €2.9 billion in the first three months of the year from €3 billion during the comparable period in 2025.

Those figures do not include almost €1.8 billion paid by iPhone maker Apple in the first quarter of 2025 following an EU court ruling requiring it to pay €14 billion to the Irish Revenue.

These taxes include duties paid on motor fuel, whose prices have risen sharply since the US and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.

Total spending of €29.6 billion included €19 billion on day-to-day funding of Government departments, and €2.7 billion on capital spending, which includes State-financed infrastructure.