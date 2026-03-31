Pretax profits at Apple’s main Irish subsidiary hit $81 billion

Apple Operations International in Hollyhill, Cork: revenues rose by $13 billion or 6 per cent from $222.3 billion to $235.3 billion in the 12 months to the end of September 27th last.

Pretax profits at the main Irish subsidiary of iPhone maker Apple last year increased by 6 per cent to $81 billion (€70.5 billion) in another record year for the business.

Consolidated accounts filed by the Cork-based Apple Operations International Ltd (AOIL) show that pretax profits increased as revenues rose by $13 billion or 6 per cent from $222.3 billion to $235.3 billion in the 12 months to the end of September 27th last.

A note with the accounts said that dividends of $69.4 billion were paid by the group to its ultimate parent, Apple Inc, during the year.

The group last year paid out $22.78 billion in corporation tax which is an 157 per cent increase on the $8.84 billion corporation tax paid out the previous year.

Separate company financial statements for AOIL on its own show that it recorded a post tax profit of $73.66 billion last year which was an 18 per cent increase on the post tax profits of $62.3 billion for the previous year.

The group accounts for AOIL don’t disclose corporate tax paid in Ireland but state that a 12.5 per cent corporate tax charge would have resulted in corporation taxes of $10 billion.

The group recorded post tax profits last year of $68.88 billion after incurring a corporation tax charge of $12.07 billion for 2025.

A large contributor to the firm’s $22.78 billion corporation tax payout for last year arose from the extra $15.84 billion paid to the Irish exchequer. It stemmed from the European Court of Justice decision to find against Apple and the Irish Government in the disputed Apple state aid tax case. The Republic was deemed to have gven Apple illegal tax advantages.

AOIL is registered at the company’s Holyhill campus in Cork and its group accounts cover most of Apple’s non-US subsidiaries.

The company acts as a holding company for a number of Apple subsidiaries. It manufactures and develops everything from the company’s iPhone and iPad products to Mac computers.

The group has international operations with sales outside Ireland representing a majority of the group’s net sales.

The $235.3 billion in revenues last year represent 56.5 per cent of Apple Inc’s global revenues of $416.16 billion last year.

Numbers employed at AOIL and subsidiaries last year totalled 56,694 which was an increase of 867 on the year before and some 6,000 of those employees are based in Ireland.

Staff costs totalled $7.6 billion and that included share-based compensation of $1.88 billion.