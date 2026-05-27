Up to 150 new jobs expected at Rippling as it expands Dublin headquarters

At the opening of Rippling's new Dublin HQ were, from left: Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke; Wendy Harris, Wendy Harris, vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Rippling and Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland. Photograph: Mark Maxwell.

Human resources (HR) company Rippling is expecting to add 150 new jobs to its workforce over the coming year as it opened its expanded Dublin headquarters on Wednesday. This will see its total Irish workforce grow to over 300 employees. T

Based at Cumberland Place on Fenian Street, the office will house teams across sales, finance, legal, compliance, implementation, customer support, marketing, and operations. The 150 new roles will span across all these functions, with hiring expected over the coming year.

The opening was formally marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke; Wendy Harris, vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Rippling and representatives from IDA Ireland.

Rippling’s Dublin office will serve as the operational backbone for the company’s European business, providing support for customers across the EMEA.

The announcement comes as part of a broader growth trajectory for Rippling in Europe, with plans to further scale its EMEA teams beyond 2026 as demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) integrated workforce platform grows across the region.

“EMEA is a primary growth driver for us, and Dublin is where we are building the team to win it,” said Harris.

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“The demand is there, the talent in Ireland is exceptional, and I have never been more excited about what comes next.”

Rippling is an workforce management that brings HR, IT, Finance, and Payroll together into a single intelligence system. The AI-complemented platform automates workflows, data insights and acts across the entire employee life cycle.

Burke called the expansion a “strong vote of confidence in Ireland’s talent base and our position as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Europe”.

Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said the investment “underscores Rippling’s long-term commitment to Dublin and the depth of talent available here to support its continued growth across EMEA”.