Ethical Diamond lines up in bid to give Willie Mullins the biggest pay-day of his career

Ethical Diamond will have the 10th jockey in his varied career at Meydan on Saturday when attempting to give trainer Willie Mullins the biggest pay-day of his career.

Last year’s shock winner of the Breeders’ Cup Turf takes his chance in the $6 million Longines Sheema Classic on the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup card.

In a six-strong field he is up against the world’s highest-rated racehorse, Calandagan. Bookmakers rate the Irish horse as the biggest threat to the French star in a race off at 4.10pm Irish time and live on Virgin Media.

Ethical Diamond will be ridden for the first time by Danny Tudhope. Mullins turned to the Scot after Ireland’s champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, who rode the horse to victory at Del Mar in November, was reportedly ruled out through injury.

In his 15-race career to date, including seven National Hunt starts, the Breeders’ Cup hero has had nine jockeys, including Ryan Moore, Paul Townend, Patrick Mullins and the late Michael O’Sullivan.

“I’ve seen he’s second favourite and hopefully he can run well. If he can finish in the first three, I think we’ll be happy,” said Mullins.

“We are always trying to buy dual-purpose horses, but I think after last year, he’s gone from a dual-purpose horse to just a flat horse. I suppose he surprised us all in America and hopefully now he’ll be able to maintain that, to hold that sort of position.”

McMonagle’s absence means that Joseph O’Brien has turned to Declan McDonogh to ride Al Riffa in the $750,000 Dubai Gold Cup on the same programme. James Doyle is on O’Brien’s other hope, Sons And Lovers, for a race off at 12.55pm.

The 30th World Cup takes place in the shadow of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. The war has meant some horses from the US, Japan and Europe haven’t travelled to the Gulf. However, the headline act, Japan’s Forever Young in the $12 million dirt feature off at 4.45pm, is crucially there to try to add to his Saudi Cup victory last month.

[ Saudi Cup’s status in global schedule underlined by Forever Young double bidOpens in new window ]

Forever Young was third in last year’s World Cup behind the American star Hit Show, who will again line up. That was after the world’s top-rated dirt performer had beaten Romantic Warrior in the Saudi Cup. Later last season, Forever Young went on to give Japan a first success in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Forever Young has almost $30 million in career prize money earnings already. Victory on Saturday will take him past his old rival the Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior’s world record.

“He is a superstar for us and I worship him like he’s a god,” said his trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

Another heavy favourite on the card is the British hope Ombudsman, who goes in the Dubai Turf over nine furlongs.

“I’ve been riding him at home in all his work as well and he’s done everything right, hit every target,” said jockey William Buick. “He looks magnificent, you’d have to be very happy with him. He took to the turf track well under the lights the other night, he’s a professional.”