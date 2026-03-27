Profits rise at viral pizza sensation Bambino

Shane Windrim, cofounder of Bambino, known for its quick, New York-style pizza at two locations in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Dublin pizza chain Bambino has clearly capitalised on the long queues outside its Dublin 2 restaurant in 2025, with profits at the company behind the viral social media sensation jumping by more than 21 per cent.

Filed this week by Bambino Stephen Ltd, new abridged accounts reveal accumulated profits of more than €1 million had built up at the entity by the end of April 2025.

Bambino reported annual profits of almost €571,000 in the 12 months to the end of April last, up by around 21 per cent from just under €470,000 in 2024, the first year in which it turned a profit.

Known for quick, New York-style pizza, Bambino has two locations, with its main site located on Stephen Street in Dublin 2, which opened in 2022.

A second location on Merrion Street followed in 2024, outside of which the two businessmen behind the venture, Nick DiMaio and Shane Windrim, were granted planning permission to erect three outdoor tables last year.

[ Pizza chain Bambino gets green light for outdoor tables at Merrion Street outletOpens in new window ]

Employment dipped last year to 17, from 24 people a year earlier. Bambino performed well enough in its most recent full trading year to pay back to DiMaio €145,700 of a €184,322 loan that he had granted the company in its earlier years.

Directors’ remuneration was cut by close to three-quarters to just over €31,000 from a figure of almost €120,000 the previous year. The directors have been approached for comment.