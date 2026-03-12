Dalata to open seventh London hotel

The new Maldron Hotel will be located in Kensington.

Hotel operator Dalata has agreed a lease for a new four-star Maldron hotel in London, marking its seventh hotel in the city and a further step in its European expansion.

The new hotel, which will be located in Hammersmith Road in Kensington, is set to open in 2029 and will include 370 guestrooms, a restaurant, bar, dry gym and business centre.

The project will involve the conversion and extension of a vacant office building, designed as an all-electric building that incorporates state-of-the-art heat pump technology, targeting a BREEAM “Excellent” accreditation.

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley said the hotel was “an exciting milestone” for the company.

“London is a key strategic market for Dalata and this prime location, adjacent to the newly redeveloped Olympia London, positions us strongly to capture both corporate and leisure demand,” he said.

Dalata, was bought by a Nordic consortium last year that signed up Scandic Hotels Group to run the portfolio, is best known for its Clayton and Maldron hotel brands. It operates a portfolio of 56 hotels in mostly central locations, about three-quarters of which are in Dublin and London. It comprises of freehold, leasehold and managed hotels.

Chief executive of Scandic Hotels Jens Mathiesen said the new four-star Maldron hotel was an important step as the group expanded its hotel brands in the UK.

“As we integrate the hotel brands into the Scandic multi‑brand portfolio and operating platform, developments like this demonstrate the strength of our business to grow in key gateway cities across Europe,” he said.

Dalata is also on track to add three more hotels this year, the previously announced Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Clayton Hotel Berlin and Clayton Hotel Edinburgh.