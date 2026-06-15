Irish private equity firm Erisbeg to sell stake in ORS consultancy

Irish private equity firm Erisbeg has agreed to sell its majority stake in commercial property design consultancy ORS to UK peer Goldenpeak in a deal that is estimated to have put an enterprise value on the business of about €175 million.

Erisbeg acquired a controlling stake in the business in late 2022 and carried out a number of acquisitions and expanded its service offering.

Founded in 1991 as an engineering consultancy, ORS has evolved into providing integrated services across project management and advisory, engineering, compliance, environmental and planning disciplines, it said in a statement.

Projects it has worked on range from acting as planning and environmental consultant for a biomethane facility in Co Waterford to being hired by Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council to deliver a large-scale building surveying inspections programme across the council’s rented housing portfolio, according to postings on ORS’s website.

ORS employs more than 500 people and supports clients across Ireland, the UK and farther afield. The company is led by managing director John Brennan.

A spokesman for Erisbeg declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal. However, industry sources say it was sold for an enterprise value – including equity and debt – of about €175 million. They also estimated Erisbeg has made 15 times its initial investment.

This is the first Irish acquisition carried out by London-based Goldenpeak.

“ORS represents exactly the type of business we seek to back: a market-leading firm with an excellent management team, a strong culture and a clear opportunity to support growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions,” said Mark Williams, founder and managing partner of Goldenpeak.

The deal comes at a time when Irish house building is growing as the Government pushes to achieve its target of 300,000 units being delivered over six years to the end of 2030. Spending on infrastructure is also set to ramp up under the State’s €275 billion National Development Plan out to 2035.

Andrew Murphy, a partner with Erisbeg, said: “It has been a privilege to work with John to execute a growth strategy we developed together and to have the support of the wider management team. That strategy led to a successful programme of M&A that facilitated 13 acquisitions, that added to consistently strong organic growth, allowing the company to grow to a material scale in a short period.”

Erisbeg is a private equity firm specialising in investing in profitable high-growth businesses in multiple sectors across Ireland and Europe. Erisbeg partners with management to develop accelerated growth strategies to scale both domestically and internationally. It is investing out of two funds, Erisbeg Fund I and Erisbeg Fund II, which are valued at €110 million and €175 million respectively.

AIB, which invested in Erisbeg I, also invested in the second fund, which closed last year to new investment, along with Bank of Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.