Cairn Homes to ramp up output by 35% as profit and revenue see double-digit bounces

Dublin-listed builder Cairn Homes expects to increase its housing output by 35 per cent this year and next after it reported double-digit bounces in profit and revenue last year on Wednesday.

The group pointed to “exceptionally strong demand” reflected in a “record order book”, and said the company “continues to benefit from a fundamentally robust housing market characterised by structural undersupply”.

“These conditions, combined with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and substantial investment in operational scaling, have created a platform for consistent volume growth and strong financial performance,” the group said.

As a result, it is now “firmly positioned” to achieve output of about 6,000 new homes between this year and next, including about 3,200 homes in 2027, resulting in a 35 per cent increase in its output over the two-year period.

The group said demand across all buyer profiles, most notably amongst first time buyers, remained “exceptionally strong” in 2025, with the company delivering 2,365 units.

It said this demand could also be seen in the growth of its closed and forward order book, which increased to 3,452 new homes with a net sales value of over €1.32 billion as of Tuesday, up from 2,593 new homes and €989 million a year ago.

The group delivered a 10 per cent increase in revenue to €944.6 million, which included the sale of 2,365 units, up from 2,241 units in 2024.

Of this, €928 million came from residential closed sales, which was up 10 per cent, and €16.7 million from development land, other commercial asset sales, and rental income, which was down from €21.4 million.

The average selling price increased to €392,000 in 2025 from €383,000 in 2024 primarily driven by product mix.

Profit after tax increased 16 per cent from €114.6 million to €132.7 million, equating to basic earnings per share of 21.3 cent, up from 17.9 cent. The company achieved an operating margin of 17.8 per cent, up from 17.4 per cent.

Operating expenses were €40.2 million, up from €37 million, equating to 4.25 per cent of revenue. Finance costs for the year were €16.7 million, up from €15.1 million, which reflected the group’s higher working capital investment during the year.

Cairn said it was upgrading its guidance for 2026 with revenue of about €1.05-€1.08 billion from €1.02-€1.05 billion previously.

Operating profit is now expected to be in the region of €180-€185 million, up from €175-€180 million. This figure was €168.6 million last year, which was itself an increase of 12 per cent on 2024.

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said the group will accelerate its output to close to 18,000 new homes delivered by the end of 2027.

“The affordability of new homes remains the most significant challenge in Ireland today, and indeed across Europe,” he said.

“Over the last five years the average selling price of a Cairn home has increased by 5 per cent, compared with the broader market which has seen house price inflation of 29 per cent for new homes in the same period.”

Total assets increased to €1.3 billion from €1.1 billion, including inventories of €1.1 billion, up from €862.1 million, comprising land held for investment of €701.3 million, which was up from €615.7 million.

It said the increase in land held for development was after the release of land costs from the 2,365 units and site disposals in 2025, totalling €94.1 million, offset by strategic land acquisitions and other land costs during the year totalling €179.7 million.

Total shareholder returns amounted to €54.7 million, including €52.9 million in dividends, which was up from €44.7 million in 2024.

The board recommended a final dividend of 5.9 cent per ordinary share, which, combined with the interim dividend of 4.1 cent per ordinary share, results in a total dividend of 10 cent per ordinary share for the year.