Corrib gasfield owners pilot ‘green hydrogen’ project with Gas Networks Ireland

The Corrib gas field terminal in Co Mayo: Owners Nephin and Vermilion are evaluating several long-term opportunities for the site

The owners of Ireland’s only natural gas reserve are weighing the potential to produce so-called green hydrogen on a large scale in a collaboration with State company Gas Networks Ireland to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Nephin Energy and Vermilion Energy own the Corrib field off the Co Mayo coast, which supplies natural gas used in homes, industry and power generation.

The companies have already agreed to collaborate with Gas Networks Ireland on a pilot project to harness wind energy to produce green hydrogen, which can replace fossil fuels used in transport, manufacturing and other activities.

Gas Networks Ireland owns and runs the system that transports the fuel, from both the Corrib field and an interconnector with Scotland, to around 720,000 homes and businesses around the country.

Natural gas-fired power plants provide more than 41 per cent of the country’s electricity while the fuel accounts for more than 30 per cent of Irish energy use.

The three partners’ joint venture will assess the potential to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity generated by offshore wind and the existing infrastructure tied to the Corrib field.

Gas from Corrib comes ashore at a plant in Bellanaboy, Co Mayo, which is connected to the system operated by Gas Networks Ireland.

The Corrib field infrastructure cost €3.5 billion to develop. The gas reserve itself is expected to run out within 10 to 15 years.

Its owners are evaluating several long-term opportunities for the site.

Based on initial assessments, industrial-scale green hydrogen production has emerged as a leading contender, given Bellanaboy’s “unique combination of location, existing infrastructure and renewable energy potential”, the joint venture said in a statement.

Finding new uses for the Corrib infrastructure could support jobs, develop specialist skills and lure investment to the west of Ireland, bolstering Co Mayo’s position as a base for clean energy, it added.

Green hydrogen is produced by applying an electrical charge to water. The fuel emits water vapour rather than greenhouse gas when it is burned.

Consequently the gas is seen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels in heavy goods transport, industry, power generation and other activities that require large amounts of energy or heat.

Collaborations such as that planned by the Corrib partners and Gas Networks Ireland fit in with the Government’s national hydrogen strategy, according to their statement.

Nephin Energy chief executive, Tom O’Brien pointed out that the company was already working with Gas Networks Ireland on biomethane production, turning farm waste into fuel.

“We are now extending that momentum into green hydrogen at Corrib, which has the potential to develop into one of Ireland’s key hydrogen hubs by leveraging its existing infrastructure and strong renewable energy resources,” he said.

Jarlath Trench, managing director of Vermilion in Ireland said the project built on the business’s relationship with the State company.

He added that partnerships between infrastructure operators and energy suppliers were needed to “responsibly advance green hydrogen production” and support the Republic’s efforts to cut reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

David Kelly, chief executive of Gas Networks Ireland said the project reflected the company’s commitment to establishing how its system could safely accommodate fuels such as green hydrogen.

He predicted that the venture would support that work, “contribute to our wider hydrogen initiatives and help inform future network transition planning”.

Vermilion is part of Vermilion Energy Inc, based in Alberta, Canada, with businesses in North America, Europe and Australia. It owns 56.5 per cent of Corrib.

Retirement fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns Nephin Energy, which holds 43.5 per cent of Corrib.