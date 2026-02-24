Dublin hotels were full on a record number of days last year

Oasis fans at Croke Park last year for the Oasis concerts. The concerts proved a boon to hotels in Dublin.

There is a need to develop more accommodation stock outside Dublin, the Irish Hotels Federation conference heard in Killarney on Tuesday.

Statistics presented to the meeting heard of record breaking occupancy in hotels in the capital last year. Events such as the Oasis concerts, and the NFL football match contributed to the record breaking occupancy in Dublin in 2025.

The conference was told that there were 62 nights in 2025 where the occupancy in Dublin was at 95 per cent, which is unusual of given that Sunday nights are usually quiet.

In 2024, 37 nights had such occupancy and pre-pandemic the figure was under 40.

“Demand was nothing short of wild,” Claire Duignan of the data company STR said.

Last December was one of the strongest such months on record for US visitors, with American travellers more likely to visit in the off-season compared to other tourists.

US visitor numbers were likely to grow by 5-6 per cent in 2026, Duignan said.

Paul Gallagher, chief executive of the Irish Hotels Federation, said he was confident Americans would continue to travel here this year. Pricing was very much higher in the United States, he said.

More hotels were needed outside urban areas, he also said. .

Earlier, he warned that Ireland’s tourism infrastructure is at a critical crossroads. Planning delays as well as delays in getting electricity and water connections were stalling development.

Almost half of members surveyed said projects were on hold because of “persistent” development barriers.

These barriers posed a serious threat to the long-term competitiveness of Irish tourism.

More than a third of those surveyed by the IHF cited delays in water or electricity connections as a major or significant impediment to completing projects.

“The long-term success of Irish tourism depends on our ability to offer high-quality, approved accommodation across every county. While the ambition to grow is evident throughout our sector, many hoteliers are currently facing significant hurdles that make it difficult to bring new projects to fruition. Between the rising cost of construction and a planning system that often lacks the necessary speed and certainty, the path to expanding our room capacity has become increasingly complex,” Gallagher said.

“By addressing these structural bottlenecks, we can unlock the potential of our regional heartlands and ensure Ireland remains a premier, competitive destination for years to come,” the ceo said.