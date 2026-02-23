Irish explorer Arkle Resources gets four licences to look for uranium in Namibia

John Teeling chairs the group that told investors on Monday it could now offer uranium discovery exposure in one of Africa’s key uranium belts

Irish explorer Arkle Resources has acquired four uranium exploration licences in Namibia’s Erongo region.

The group, which is chaired by John Teeling, told investors on Monday it could now offer uranium discovery exposure in one of Africa’s key uranium belts, close to some of the world’s largest uranium producers.

The company’s portfolio comprises complementary metals that are essential for the generation and storage of clean energy – uranium, lithium and zinc – in the premier mining jurisdictions of Namibia, neighbouring Botswana, and Ireland.

Rory Harding, Arkle’s newly-appointed interim chief executive, said the company’s “strategic shift in emphasis” to uranium in Namibia is “complete”, supported by “highly prospective and complementary energy metals projects in Botswana and Ireland”.

“Our Namibian uranium licences, which now take centre stage, feature shallow, easy-to-explore targets near the Trekkopje, Marenica and Rössing deposits, while our Botswana lithium projects show extensive brine systems and our Irish zinc project offers significant upside potential to an existing resource,” he said.

“With a fully funded uranium exploration programme due to commence imminently, Arkle now provides unique and near-term exposure to discoveries in a prolific uranium region.

Could Simon Harris’s savings scheme for the ‘middle classes’ prove to be a sound investment? Listen | 38:27

“Indeed, the company is now one of the few London-listed uranium explorers and our vision is to become a pre-eminent uranium exploration and development vehicle across Africa’s key uranium belts.”

Arkle also holds four prospecting licences in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, where a large zone of lithium-bearing pegmatites and aplites has been discovered.

The discovery of lithium could be particularly significant as it is the lightest and least dense metal, and is in increasingly high demand as it is used in electric car batteries. Lithium batteries are easier to carry and are the safest and most efficient batteries for cars.

Arkle said it was also assessing the potential of the Aughrim licences as a tungsten project, a metal essential for defence and energy transition technologies.

In addition, the company holds a gold exploration licence in Co Donegal and said it is reviewing options, which may include joint venture, partnership or divestment.