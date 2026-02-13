Moya Doherty and John McColgan seek to revamp Merrion Street building

Moya Doherty who wants to revamp a Merrion Street property with John McColgan. Photograph: Michael Chester

Plans have been lodged to revamp a four storey property owned by the co-founders of Riverdance, John McColgan and Moya Doherty, in the heart of Georgian Dublin into “a comfortable and sustainable home”.

In the application lodged with Dublin City Council for McColgan/Doherty property at Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 a planning design report drawn up by Paul Keogh Architects said the plans aim “to restore and sensitively adapt the protected structure from its existing office use to a single-family residence, ensuring its long-term viability as a comfortable and sustainable home”.

Keogh states that the works “will prioritise the conservation of the building’s architectural character and significant historic fabric, while upgrading the building’s internal layout, service installations, and thermal performance to meet modern living standards”.

He said “the adaptation will provide high-quality, functional domestic accommodation suitable for long-term occupation, including contemporary requirements for comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and accessibility where appropriate”.

The application is in the name of David Orr who is a director at the Riverdance firm, Abhann Productions Ltd along with Mr McColgan and Ms Doherty.

A conservation report and planning report lodged with the application reveals that along with owning the subject property at Merrion Street Upper, Mr McColgan and Ms Doherty also own the three adjoining Georgian terrace buildings presently in commercial use.

However, in a third party submission lodged with the Council, planning consultant, Kevin Hughes has told the council the extent of internal subdivision and the overall building configuration “give rise to concern that the premises could be capable of functioning in a manner other than as a conventional private dwelling house”.

Mr Hughes contends that “if not appropriately controlled, the building could be utilised for non-traditional residential purposes, including emergency, temporary, or institutional accommodation”.

Mr Hughes requests that should permission be granted, the councila should attach clear and enforceable conditions restricting it to use as a single private residential dwelling only and not be used for emergency accommodation, temporary accommodation, institutional residential use, short-term letting, or any similar non-traditional or quasi-commercial residential use.

Mr Hughes said “the imposition of such conditions would ensure certainty, safeguard residential amenity, and secure that the reinstatement of residential use is achieved in accordance with planning and conservation objectives”.

A spokesman for Mr McColgan and Ms Doherty confirmed the planning application is for a private dwelling only.