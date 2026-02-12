Robust demand drives revenue at Avolon

Robust demand for aircraft drove revenue at lessor Avolon 7 per cent higher in 2025, Avolon said, with net income rising almost 30 per cent.

The Dublin-based aircraft lessor said it generated lease revenue of $2.8 billion (€2.35 billion) last year, with total revenue of $3 billion and operating cash flow reaching a record of $2.1 billion.

Net income was $591 million, up 29 per cent year on year. That did not include the positive impact of insurance settlements in 2024.

Avolon declared a dividend of $151 million for the second half of the year, bringing the total dividend for the year to $297 million.

The year saw Avolon acquire 168 aircraft, including more than 100 as part of the Castlelake Aviation deal, while it sold 95 aircraft during the year and a further 72 aircraft were agreed for sale at year end.

It ended the year with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,132 aircraft.

Chief executive Andy Cronin said 2025 had been a very successful year for the company.

“Our strong performance was supported by higher lease rates, robust demand for aircraft, and constructive funding markets,” he said.

“Given the ongoing shortage of aircraft, we are in a favourable position to support our customers’ growth prospects with our industry-leading order book through to the next decade.”