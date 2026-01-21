PTSB gets lower-than-expected €100m capital relief on mortgages

PTSB said it has managed to free up about €100 million of capital after the Central Bank approved its application to give the bank relief on the risk profile on its mortgage book.

The bank confirmed that it also plans to pay its first dividend since the crisis in the coming months.

The amount of relief is lower than some analysts had been expecting. The regulatory approval of PTSB’s so-called internal ratings-based mortgage models for the purposes of calculating how much reserves it must hold is an important milestone as the bank courts bidders for the business.

Investment bank UBS had estimated in a recent note that the bank could free up €230 million of capital from the project.

Still, PTSB said that the new models would also “materially reduce the capital intensity of PTSB’s new mortgage lending” over time.

“Today’s announcement is an extremely positive outcome for PTSB which reflects our strategy, prudent credit risk approach and strong asset quality,” said chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

“It is a significant milestone in our ongoing transformation, strengthening our position as a competitive force in the Irish market and enabling further growth and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Austrian bank Bawag is known to be interested in pursuing a deal with PTSB, having bought Irish mortgages start-up Moco in 2023 and being reported last week to be in exclusive talks to buy Finance Ireland, a nonbank provider of car, commercial property, agri- and small-business loans, for as much as €300 million.

Industry sources say the PTSB process has also attracted several international private equity firms as PTSB and its advisers in Goldman Sachs seek to secure firm expressions of interest by the end of the month.

Lone Star and Centerbridge Partners are expected to bid. JC Flowers, Apollo, Cerberus and Blackstone are also among US private equity firms that have taken controlling stakes in European banks since the financial crisis.