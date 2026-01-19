European and US stocks fall on Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland

US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the south lawn of the White House.

European and US stock futures fell and haven assets such as gold rallied after US president Donald Trump proposed new levies on eight countries that have opposed his plans to acquire Greenland. The dollar weakened against most of its major peers.

European equity-index futures dropped 1.3 per cent and S&P 500 contracts declined 0.9 per cent as tariff-related concerns weighed on markets. Asian shares pared earlier losses to trade flat, while South Korea – a bellwether for artificial intelligence investment – gained 1.3 per cent.

Demand for havens pushed gold up 1.6 per cent to $4,670 an ounce and silver 3.4 per cent higher, with both metals hitting record highs. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies retreated.

The euro reversed early losses to trade higher, while Treasury futures gained along with German and French bond futures. There will be no cash trading in Treasuries due to a holiday in the US on Monday.

Tariff concerns are resurfacing at a time when risk appetite has been underpinned by resilient corporate earnings and sustained investment linked to artificial intelligence.

Trump’s latest threats pose a fresh test for stock markets, which have climbed to record highs on an AI-led rally after rebounding from the April selloff triggered by century-high US levies.

“The threat of tariffs against fellow NATO members adds a fresh dose of uncertainty to the international trade picture, keeping financial markets off balance,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Traders are taking a cautious stance, at least until we see how things play out this week.”

Trump on Saturday announced a 10 per cent tariff as of February 1st on goods from European countries that have rallied to support Greenland in the face of US threats to seize the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

He said the levies would increase to 25 per cent in June unless and until “a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”.

The tariffs will apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

The move drew quick rebukes from European leaders, who are now poised to halt the approval of the trade agreement struck last year. Bloomberg reported that French president Emmanuel Macron may request the activation of the EU’s anti-coercion instrument — the bloc’s most powerful retaliation tool.

“The outcome of these new trade tensions is unclear, but what has long been evident is that there is no such thing as trade or tariff certainty anymore,” analysts including Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Bank, wrote in a note to clients.

“What is clear is that a full-blown trade war between the EU and the US would leave only losers.”

Trump’s threats raise the possibility of European governments trimming their holdings of US assets, supporting the euro, according to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of FX research.

Europe is the US’s largest lender with its countries owning $8 trillion of US bonds and equities, almost twice as much as the rest of the world combined.

Meanwhile, China’s gross domestic product rose 5 per cent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, confirming an estimate given by China president Xi Jinping in a speech on New Year’s Eve and matching the expansion in 2024.

Chinese gauges fluctuated even after the country’s economic growth met the government’s target.

Traders were also watching Japan, where prime minister Sanae Takaichi is set to lay out her plans at a press conference later Monday for an election expected to be held as soon as February 8th.

The yield on 30-year debt climbed 10 basis points to 3.58 per cent, its highest level since its debut, while rates on 10- and 20-year notes rose to their highest levels since 1999.

Attention later will shift to the European open, with the region’s equities likely to bear the brunt of any selloff, according to strategists.

While Trump’s threats have reignited the ‘Sell America’ trade, traders anticipate a quick rebound could support the dollar, according to David Forrester, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Singapore.

“The market will also be looking for the ‘TACO trade’ as Trump could be using the threat of tariffs as a negotiating ploy,” Forrester said, referring to a pattern of Trump threatening first and backing down later – a strategy some analysts refer to as TACO, or “Trump Always Chickens Out”. – Bloomberg