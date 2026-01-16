Dublin-based aparthotel group Staycity acquires second site in Vienna

The Christmas market on Karlsplatz which is close to the site of Staycity's second planned aparthotel in Vienna. Photograph: iStock

Dublin-based aparthotel operator Staycity Group has acquired a second site in Vienna, strengthening its presence in the Austrian capital. The announcement follows the recent opening by the group of Wilde, Vienna Fleischmarkt, a 136-room aparthotel in Vienna.

Established in 2004, the company operates 6,400 rooms in 39 aparthotels across 20 cities, targeting business and leisure travellers.

The scheme will be developed by Vienna-based JP Immobilien and its hospitality division JP Hospitality, with construction expected to begin later this summer. The new property is scheduled to open in 2028

Staycity has secured a 20-year lease on the site, which will comprise a mix of new-build and the conversion of existing retail and office accommodation.

Subject to planning, the aparthotel will provide up to 300 self-catering apartments, including studios, one- and two-bedroom units, targeting both short- and long-stay business and leisure demand.

Amenities will include a fully equipped gym, co-working areas, a café bar serving food throughout the day, and an underground car park.

The group said the property benefits from “excellent transport connectivity”, with central Vienna accessible in approximately 15 minutes, while key cultural landmarks including the Vienna State Opera, Karlsplatz and the Belvedere Palace are close by.

Andrew Fowler, chief development officer at Staycity Group, said: “This acquisition marks our first partnership with JP Hospitality and represents an important step in expanding our Vienna footprint.

“The new aparthotel will complement our recently opened Wilde, Vienna Fleischmarkt, while also helping to set a new benchmark for the repositioning of the Staycity aparthotels brand.”

Daniel Jelitzka, owner and managing partner of JP Immobilien, added: “With its prime location, scale and operator quality, the Staycity aparthotel represents a blue-chip hospitality asset.”

Staycity Group was established in 2004 by CEO and co-founder Tom Walsh. The group announced last month it has begun work on a new £120 million development in London.

The Shoreditch property, which is being developed by the Property Trust, is scheduled to open in May 2027, operating under the boutique lifestyle brand Wilde. It will be Staycity’s fifth in central London.