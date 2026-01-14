Cadbury fears rodent migration from apartment building site to plant

Developers are hoping to build 621 apartments on the site of the former Chivers jam factory in Coolock. Photograph: Damien Eagers

Chocolate maker Cadbury has raised a significant concern over likely rodent migration from a planned apartment block construction site next to its production plant “of national significance” in Coolock, Dublin.

The owners of the Cadbury brand, Mondelez Europe, expressed its concerns in a submission to Dublin City Council which is considering plans for an apartment scheme of four 10-storey blocks on the former Chivers jam factory site.

Cadbury produces some of its best-known chocolate brands, including Twirl, Flake, Boost and Cadbury Dairy Milk, at the Coolock plant.

London-based Platinum Lands Ltd lodged a large-scale residential development plan for 621 apartments at the site on Coolock Drive to Dublin City Council in November.

In a submission to the council, planning consultants Cunnane Stratton Reynolds for Mondelez Europe, note under the heading of “Rodent and Pest Concerns” that there is “significant concern that there will be a rodent migration onto our client’s site during the demolition and construction phase”.

“This is particularly a concern for a food processing facility of national significance and standing,” it added.

The consultants say rodent and pest control should be a significant component in a requested Construction Demolition Waste Management Plan for the application.

Cadbury Ireland has had a presence in the State since 1933, and the Coolock factory has been operational since 1956, the Cunnane Stratton Reynolds submission notes.

It also requests that any planning conditions imposed ensure effective noise mitigation for the proposed development without adversely impacting the factory’s ongoing operations.

The facility operates 24/7 and, “in the event that planning permission is granted, the operation of our client’s factory must not be compromised by any future residents of the scheme on noise pollution grounds”.

A planning report lodged by Stephen Little & Associates, for the applicants, says the development will contribute to “much-needed housing supply during the current housing crisis”.

The scheme represents a well-designed and considered development that achieves a sustainable density, in line with national policy guidance, it argues.

A previous planning permission on the site, in 2019, allowed for 550 apartments with building heights ranging between six and 10 storeys.

“The current proposal maintains the maximum building height of 10 storeys and represents only a 13 per cent increase in the number of units,” the report says.

The council has requested further information on the application.