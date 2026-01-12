Irish shoppers splurge record sum on groceries over Christmas period in spite of price inflation

Brussels sprouts remained a firm favourite with more than 62 per cent of households buying them for their Christmas dinner but Worldpanel recorded a fall in fresh turkey sales with a decline of 2.3 per cent.

Grocery prices here were 6.25 per cent higher in the four weeks to the end of December when compared with the same period in 2024, latest data from retail analysts Worldpanel by Numerator suggests.

Higher prices proved to be no obstacle to spending, however, with grocery sales last month coming close to a record €1.5 billion, according to the figures.

With Christmas falling on a Thursday, more people headed to supermarkets on Monday December 22nd but in financial rather than footfall terms the following day proved to be busier with more than €107 million going through cash registers in Irish supermarkets on December 23rd, also a new record.

Some 80 per cent of shoppers bought alcohol while sales of champagne and sparkling wine jumped by more than 20 per cent when compared with Christmas 2024.

The low and no-alcohol category also benefited with an additional €1.9 million spent on these ranges. The proportion of households choosing no- and low-alcohol drinks climbed from 9 per cent in 2024 to 15 per cent last month.

Sales of own-label products grew by 4 per cent over a 12-week period up to the end of December with premium own-label benefiting the most with a record €167.7 million spent on such ranges, up 8 per cent on the previous year.

For the first time, sales of brands hit more than €2 billion as shoppers turned to their festive favourites, including an additional €9 million spent on branded cheese, antipasti, bread, home baking and savoury snacks.

Brands accounted for nearly 52.4 per cent of value sales over the three month period leading up to Christmas, with shoppers spending an additional €131 million when compared with 2024.

In the 12 weeks up to the end of last month 20.3 per cent of all value sales were bought through a promotional line, the lowest level since the middle of 2024.

“At Christmas, shoppers aren’t just chasing the lowest price, they’re looking for a mix of value and quality,” said Worldpanel’s Emer Healy. “While promotions play a role, this season is about more than discounts. Many consumers want to indulge, despite cost-of-living pressures, and we’re seeing that reflected in their choices.”

She said shoppers spent on average €770 at supermarkets during the festive period, an additional €32 compared to 2024.

“Irish shoppers certainly indulged this Christmas,” Ms Healy said, adding that an extra €6.6 million was spent on seasonal chocolates and biscuits.,More than half of households picked up seasonal chocolate in December.

“Shoppers spent an additional €3 million on chicken, possibly due to cost,” Ms Healy said.

Dunnes held 24.7 per cent market share with sales growth of 4.9 per cent year-on-year while Tesco was marginally behind on 24.5. per cent with value growth of 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

SuperValu was said to command 19.7 per cent of the market with growth of 1.4 per cent while Lidl had a 13 per cent share with growth of 11.5 per cent, the fastest growth among all retailers once again. Aldi was in fifth place on 10.3 per cent up 2.4 per cent.