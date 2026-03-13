Michael Flatley legal dispute with former solicitor headed for mediation

Parties in Michael Flatley’s legal dispute with his former solicitor are set to enter mediation, the High Court has heard. Photograph: Tom Honan

Parties in Michael Flatley’s legal dispute with his former solicitor are set to enter mediation, the High Court has heard.

High Court president Judge David Barniville on Friday welcomed the prospect of mediation in the case and said he would urge the sides to redouble their efforts to resolve the matter.

The legal row between the entertainer and his former solicitor erupted at the start of the year amid allegations on both sides about legal fees and an alleged hold on files.

Flatley is seeking to compel Maxwell Mooney and Company solicitors, with offices at Maynooth, Co Kildare to hand over the files relating to the proceedings about and linked to his Cork mansion Castlehyde in Fermoy, Co Cork.

In court on Friday Niall Buckley, barrister for Flatley, said it had been agreed that the parties would go to mediation with talks expected to take place at the end of March or at dates in April.

He said if the mediation is not successful that the court would have to set aside a half day for the hearing of the case.

Counsel said there was a continuing urgency as the Flatley appeal against a €1.1 million security for costs order made against him in his €30 million court action over works carried out at his Cork mansion is now due to be heard by the Court of Appeal on June 7th.

Judge Barniville made directions in relation to documentation in the case and it will next be mentioned before the court on April 24th next.

In the case, the Flatley side are seeking that Mooney be directed to produce or deliver the client files in respect of all legal services provided to Flatley.

The Flatley side are also seeking an order compelling Mooney to provide a copy of the Flatley client account.

The court previously heard the breakdown in the relationship between Flatley and his former solicitor had been since last November.

In an sworn statement to the court the entertainer said it was not correct that invoices relating to legal fees have not been paid to Mooney.

Flatley said he could confirm the payments set out in the affidavit of his new solicitor Barry Creed which stipulated that a total of €487,837 had been paid by Flatley or on his behalf between May 2022 and August 2025. Creed stated that it was unclear whether €290,000 had been applied as fees or whether they remain held on account.

Flatley also alleged in the document before the court that there was an alleged failure to provide all client account information which he claimed he requested three months ago. This, Flatley alleges, is impeding the orderly progression of his litigation.

Flatley also claimed in July last year, he was concerned about how his proceedings were being managed “and in particular the many negative headlines which were published about me”.

“At all time I was informed that matters were progressing positively however, the media depicted a very different picture,” he claimed.

In an affidavit solicitor Barry Creed said extensive correspondence was exchanged with Mr Mooney and Mr Mooney wrote that his office were “exercising a general lien” over all files and papers relating to Flatley until we and counsel are paid in full.”