Fingal council rejects McEvaddy plan for cargo development at Dublin Airport

Fingal County Council has comprehensively rejected plans by Desmond and Ulick McEvaddy’s DA Terminal 3 Ltd for a new cargo development for their lands on the western campus of Dublin Airport. Photograph: Barrow Coakley

Fingal County Council has rejected plans by Desmond and Ulick McEvaddy’s DA Terminal 3 Ltd for a new cargo development for their lands on the western campus of Dublin Airport.

In the plans lodged with the council, DA Terminal 3 Ltd was seeking planning permission for four aviation related cargo handling units to operate on a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week basis and ancillary office space on a 30-acre site at Huntstown, Swords.

The units have an overall combined total gross floor area of 34,625sq m and the scheme when operational would employ 350 people comprising 200 warehouse jobs and 150 office jobs.

A planning report lodged by CWPA Planning & Architecture said that the application site of acre is the first phase of a 123.5 acre site owned by DA Terminal 3 Ltd to be developed by the company.

Longer-term development proposals for the overall site include the development of Terminal 3 for the airport.

However, the council has refused planning permission to the cargo scheme on five grounds including that the scheme may prejudice the development of a third terminal (T3) for Dublin Airport.

Ireland’s record tax take makes light of Trump tariffs fear Listen | 49:42

The council pointed out that the development site is proximate to lands west of runway 16/34 indicated in the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan as a potential location for a third terminal (T3).

The council said it was not satisfied that the proposed development would not prejudice the orderly operation and continued growth of the airport including the provision of T3 and the provision of a western access route to Dublin Airport.

The concluded that the proposed development “is piecemeal and developer led and fails to present a comprehensive and cohesive approach in ensuring sustainable growth at the Airport is safeguarded”.

The council refused planning permission after a submission from operator DAA raised a number of concerns over the proposal.

The submission concluded that the proposal was for a landside logistics facility benefiting from airport proximity only and also raised concerns over the validity of the application, conflict with rights of way, integration with Dublin Airport, safety, traffic, wildlife hazard and site lighting.