Healthcare software provider Dedalus to create 100 jobs in Ireland over four years

Dedalus Ireland executive director Cathy McCartan, IDA chief executive Michael Lohan and Taoiseach Michéal Martin at the announcement that Dedalus plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland. Photograph: Maxwells

Healthcare software company Dedalus is to create 100 jobs in Ireland in the next four years, as it invests €10 million in expanding its operations here.

Dedalus provides healthcare and diagnostic software, and is a large-scale provider of electronic health records (EHRs) across Europe.

The new jobs will bring the total employed by the company in Ireland to 150 people, with growth across software engineering, product management, clinical informatics, data and analytics, cybersecurity and implementation services. Recruitment will be phased across the four years, with a mix of hybrid and office-based positions in Ireland on offer. It currently employs 50 people at its Irish headquarters in Maynooth.

Dedalus Healthcare Ireland’s executive director Cathy McCartan said Ireland was central to the company’s mission to help healthcare systems deliver safer, more connected care.

“This investment allows us to expand our Irish team and capabilities – supporting hospitals and community services with interoperable electronic health records, diagnostics and imaging platforms, clinical decision support and integration services,” she said.

“By helping unlock the full value of Ireland’s healthcare data, we can improve outcomes for patients, strengthen system-wide decision-making, and deliver real value to the country. We’re excited to grow here and to export Irish-led innovation across our wider European network.”

Making the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the expansion and the new jobs. “Dedalus’s expansion in Ireland is a welcome boost to our digital health ambitions,” he said. “These 100 new jobs will support the delivery of better, more connected healthcare services while reinforcing Ireland as a key player in the European health technology ecosystem.”

The investment supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive Michael Lohan said the roles would contribute to innovation in patient care and strengthen Ireland’s position within the European health-tech sector. “Dedalus’s decision to expand in Ireland underscores IDA Ireland’s track record and reputation as a leading location for digital health and enterprise software,” he said.

Founded in 1982, Dedalus has been working in Ireland for almost 30 years. The company bought online healthcare appointment platform Swiftqueue in 2021, marking the start of its expansion in the Irish market.

It currently partners with the HSE Health Service Executive and a range of hospitals across the country, supporting significant digital health initiatives in Ireland. In recent months it has worked with healthcare institutions here such as Beaumont Hospital, where it has implemented new clinical applications, and St James’s Hospital, where it has modernised laboratory information management systems.

It has also worked with hospitals in the midwest and West/Northwest regions on a number of projects, and is involved in helping classify medical data across the health system.

Worldwide, Dedalus has helped support the digital transformation of more than 7,500 healthcare organisations and 5,700 labs and diagnostic centres, accounting for more than 540 million people.