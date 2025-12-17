Kilkenny Design fined €600 for consumer law breaches at landmark Dublin store

Kilkenny Design was fined €600 for failing to display prices correctly in its Nassau Street store in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Regulators have fined Kilkenny Design €600 for failing to display the price of goods for sale at its landmark store in central Dublin.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on Wednesday detailed recent action taken against 13 businesses for failing to comply with laws designed to protect their customers.

Kilkenny Design was issued with two fixed-payment notices of €300 each for failing to display correct prices at its shop on Nassau Street in Dublin, according to the commission.

A CCPC inspector found that, in October, the store had breached an EU regulation requiring shops to show the prices they are charging for the goods they sell. According to the CCPC, these fixed-payment notices must be paid within 28 days or the business will face the threat of prosecution.

Kilkenny Design is a well-known department store chain, with shops around the Republic that specialise in selling products made by Irish designers.

Other businesses fined included Homesavers in Monaghan Retail Park; Mastersons Centra in Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim; and Eurogiant, Cloonybeirne, Co Roscommon.

The commission issued compliance notices, which direct traders to remedy a breach of consumer law, to Caragh Jewellers, Killarney, Co Kerry and The Huntsman Inn, College Road, Galway.

CCPC member Patrick Kenny said that at this time of year it was “more vital than ever that prices are clearly and correctly shown in every shop, pub and restaurant in the country”.