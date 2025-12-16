Bennett Construction plans 753 apartments and hotel in Dublin

The planning notice for the scheme states Benarman Ltd is seeking a seven year planning permission for the Merchants Quarter site which is formerly known as Merchants Yard and Chadwicks Yard, at East Wall, Dublin 3. Photograph: iStock

A firm connected to Bennett Construction is to lodge plans in the coming days with Dublin City Council for 753 apartments and a 204 bedroom hotel at East Wall in north Dublin.

The Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) application by Benarman Ltd is to include one apartment block rising to 16 storeys at the site near Dublin Port.

Directors of Bennett Construction, Jim Bennett and Stephen Bennett sit on the board of Benarman Ltd. The company’s MerchantsQuarter LRD scheme will comprise 10 blocks of apartment as well as a 14 storey hotel.

The planning notice for the scheme states Benarman Ltd is seeking a seven year planning permission for the Merchants Quarter site which is formerly known as Merchants Yard and Chadwicks Yard, at East Wall, Dublin 3.

The site is bounded by Merchants Road to the west, East Wall Rd to the north and east and lands in control of Irish Rail to the south.

The scheme is to include the demolition of all existing commercial and industrial structures on site comprising a total of 20,850 sq m.

The notice states that the application entails the construction of a residential led, mixed use development within 10 blocks ranging in height from one storey to 16.

It will comprise 378 one bed apartments, 329 two-bed apartments and 46 three bed units.

The mixed use scheme will also include the hotel, a creche, six shops, 11 arts/cultural/community spaces and 1,600 sq m of external community space.

The tallest block in the scheme at 16 storeys is to comprise of 105 apartments.

Along with the 14 storey hotel, two other blocks will rise to 11 storeys in height with another block 10 storeys tall.

The notice adds that the proposal will also include a public park, community gardens/allotments and public plaza/civic spaces, new streets and play areas.

The applicants are to lodge an Environmental Impact Assessment Report with the application.

Accounts lodged in recent days by Bennett (Construction) Ltd show that revenues increased by 7 per cent to €281.6 million in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

Operating profits declined by 62 per cent to €180,482. The company paid out a dividend of €2.5 million. At the end of March accumulated profits stood at €50.2 million.