Workday to create 200 jobs in new Dublin AI hub

Announcing Workday's investment in Dublin were (L-R) Rich Sauer, CLO & head of corporate affairs, Workday; Victoria MacKechnie, director of corporate affairs & operations, Workday; Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke and IDA Ireland chief executive, Michael Lohan.

US technology giant Workday has said it plans to invest €175 million to establish a new artificial intelligence (AI) “centre of excellence” in Dublin, creating 200 jobs over three years.

The company, which makes cloud-based business software, said the IDA Ireland-supported investment expands the role of Workday’s headquarters in Dublin within its global research and development operations.

The new AI centre will focus on product development, AI upskilling, academic fellowships and partnerships with universities and Irish tech companies.

Workday said the additional 200 jobs in the city will help it “ensure regional AI, cybersecurity, engineering and research expertise is reflected” in the company’s AI platform, Workday Illuminate.

The jobs will be based at the company’s new European headquarters at the College Square office development in Dublin 2, into which it is expected to move shortly.

The Nasdaq-listed tech giant already employs some 2,200 in the Republic, of which around 80 per cent work in research and development.

“Dublin has been a cornerstone of Workday’s innovation for close to two decades,” said Graham Abell, vice-president, software engineering & Ireland site Lead, Workday.

Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said the decision to invest in Dublin will “further strengthen Ireland’s position at the forefront of AI research”.

“Workday’s decision to expand its AI footprint in Dublin is a testament to Ireland’s reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation,” said Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke.

“We are very pleased to support this investment and partner with Workday to maximise its new AI centre of excellence.”

In April, Workday formally signed a deal to locate its new European headquarters at College Square, the landmark office scheme developed by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group in Dublin city centre.

The agreement on the new long-term lease will see Workday occupy some 38,648 sq m (416,000 sq ft) of the office space at College Square. The company’s accommodation represents the entirety of College Square’s “super-prime” office space and is the equivalent of five and a half football pitches.

In February, Workday axed some 142 jobs at its Dublin operation. It followed an announcement that it planned to cut 1,750 positions globally, or 8.5 per cent of its current workforce.

Staff were told by chief executive Carl Eschenbach that the cuts were necessary to “better align our resources with our customers’ evolving needs.”