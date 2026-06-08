Johnny Ronan gets green light for IFSC redevelopment

A rendering of the proposed development by Ronan Group at North Wall Quay in Dublin. The site is the current office of Citigroup in Dublin. Illustration: Ronan Group

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group has won planning permission for the redevelopment of 1 North Wall Quay in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre.

Dublin City Council approved the company’s plans to redevelop the site, currently occupied by Citigroup, on Friday. Citigroup is set to move to a newly constructed office also on the north side of the River Liffey.

“This is very much another good news day for Ronan Group and for the development of best-in-class commercial space in Dublin along the Liffey quays,” company chief executive Rory Williams said in a statement.

The planned redevelopment of 1 North Wall will see the new site have a gross floor area of as much as 61,882sq m, including more than 53,000sq m of office space. The planned four blocks will be between seven and 12 storeys tall, according to the planning application submitted by John Spain Associates on behalf of Ronan Group.

While the current building on the site will not be completely razed, the plans call for the overall height of the development increasing by as much as six storeys.

Under the terms of the permission, Ronan Group will have to pay a development fee of €6,738,506.52 to cover expenses tied to public infrastructure developments. It will also have to pay €2,098,879.08 as a contribution tied to the Luas service.

Since the grant of planning permission, there is still four weeks for objectors to lodge appeals against the decision.

The council has signed off on the plans almost a year after the then An Bord Pleanála upheld the council’s refusal of an earlier 17‑storey scheme.

That scheme included plans for the so-called Liffey Experience, an interactive space to educate visitors on the history of the river and the role it has played in the city. It would have been located on the 16th floor. The refused scheme also included plans for a workshop and teaching space for the Gaiety Theatre acting school and a community park.

Awarding planning permission comes three months after the council sought more information around the impact of the proposed development on daylight levels in the surrounding area.