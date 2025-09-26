Business

Irish mortgage arrears fall to lowest level since 2009

About 3.5 per cent of private-dwelling home mortgage accounts were in arrears over 90 days

The number of accounts in long-term arrears – or greater than 1 year – was 18,044, equating to 2.6 per cent of all owner-occupier accounts. Photograph: iStock
The number of accounts in long-term arrears – or greater than 1 year – was 18,044, equating to 2.6 per cent of all owner-occupier accounts. Photograph: iStock
Joe Brennan
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 16:49

The rate of Irish owner-occupier mortgages in arrears for at least three months fell to the lowest level since 2009 in June, according to Central Bank data.

Some 3.5 per cent of private-dwelling home mortgage accounts were in arrears over 90 days at the end of the second quarter, down from 4 per cent a year earlier, and post-crash peak of almost 13 per cent in 2013.

At end-June, 75 per cent of accounts in arrears over 90 days were held by non-banks.

The number of accounts in long-term arrears – or greater than 1 year – was 18,044, equating to 2.6 per cent of all owner-occupier accounts. Still, this was down by more than 2,000 accounts from the same date last year.

READ MORE

Government warned to scale back spending

Is sovereign AI the answer for Ireland?

Bank of Ireland makes unlikely dash to IT winners’ circle

How Aer Lingus made its way onto pages of New York Times for the wrong reasons

Some 10 per cent of buy-to-let mortgages were in arrears for at least three months at the end of June, albeit down from 11.4 per cent a year earlier.

The ongoing decline in arrears has been helped by continued resilience in the domestic economy and rising house prices, even as global outlook has deteriorated in the past year amid concerns over the Trump administration’s trade policies. The Central Bank forecasts that the domestic economy – measured as modified domestic demand – will expand 2.9 per cent this year and a further 2.2 per cent in 2026.

While the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 per cent in August from 4.1 per cent a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Home prices rose by 7.5 per cent in the year to July, according to the CSO.

Fergal O’Leary, chief commercial officer at Núa Money, which entered the mortgage market in the middle of last year, said that while the ongoing decline in arrears is “encouraging”, there is no room for complacency.

“The economic outlook is softening, with slower growth forecast from 2026, potential rises in unemployment, and uncertainty linked to international trade tensions,” he said. “At the same time, house prices and average mortgage drawdowns remain at record levels, which could leave some borrowers more exposed if conditions change.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning