Danish home furnishing retailer Jysk grew Irish sales more than 15% last year

Roni Tuominen, Jysk country director for the UK and Ireland: Growth down to 'a lot of homework'. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Danish home furnishing retailer Jysk increased sales in Ireland by 15.3 per cent last year, while customer numbers rose by almost 16 per cent, the group announced on Tuesday.

The bump in sales and customers was aided by the addition of two new stores in Swords, Dublin, and Tullamore, Co Offaly, which brought its footprint in Ireland to 28.

Roni Tuominen, the group’s country director for the UK and Ireland, said about 10 per cent of the growth was organic rather than attributable to the new stores. “[Although], they helped a little bit with the numbers,” he said.

Mr Tuominen said the growth was down to “a lot of homework” by the company aimed at gaining a better understanding of Irish consumers as part of its three-year strategy. “A lot of our success in Ireland is also down to our relatively fast expansion,” he said.

“We have managed to get our foot in the door in most places, except in Galway, which we are working hard on, so we are becoming a household name in Ireland in terms of brand awareness.”

Jysk said investments in its online warehouse in Dublin were behind growth of 15 per cent in online orders.

It has signed leases for six new stores to be opened between now and January, including in “key locations” Swords, Belgard Road in Tallaght, Blanchardstown, and Sallynoggin.

The openings will double its retail footprint in Dublin, while it said its appetite to open more stores “remains high”. The group, which opened its first store in Ireland in 2019, has 310 employees here.

The group launched a new business-to-business division in Ireland in May, which is focused on business customers looking to purchase products in larger quantities for offices, hotels and other business requirements.

The group also recently invested €250,000 in a new head office in Park West Business Park in Dublin. It houses about 50 employees across all departments.